After song and dance, Malleswaram gets brand new footpath

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two years of campaigning for better footpaths by dancing to Bhangra beats and performing the intricate Bharatnatyam on the shattered footpaths of Malleswaram — all to grab the attention of the civic authorities — residents can finally heave a sigh of relief as the pedestrian stretch has finally been reconstructed.

Malleswaram 18th Cross, 8th Main now have smooth 500-metre stretches, thanks to residents following up regularly, and corporator N Jaipal pushing the project.On Sunday, residents of Malleswaram celebrated the first ‘walkable footpath day’ in all of Malleswaram. Elderly citizens led the walk on the first levelled footpath, laid with paver blocks, with small gaps between the blocks so that water percolates into the ground.

During the inauguration, the residents applauded the corporator and thanked him for making it happen. “This is a huge win for us. If citizens come forward and work with the officials, things can happen. Footpaths are levelled and we are extremely happy. Though it is just a small stretch, we must be grateful to the corporator for initiating it and completing this stretch. We hope that other footpaths are fixed in a similar manner,” said Suchitra Deep, founder of Malleswaram Social.

Not only did people just walk down the footpath, they also played street games, danced and sang songs. They had a clay Ganesha workshop to bring in awareness among the people on going green for the festival. A ‘Bags in Plastic Out’ campaign was also carried out where residents gave away free cloth bags to people and asked them not to use plastic.

Said Jaipal, “The footpaths cost Rs 1.80 crore. We will look into building good footpaths on other roads too, when we get grants. Broken footpaths can be dangerous and we should look at the citizens’ safety first, so this was done quickly. This apart, residents have asked to make recharge pits to collect rainwater, this work is also being carried out.”