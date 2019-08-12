Home Cities Bengaluru

After song and dance, Malleswaram gets brand new footpath

Malleswaram 18th Cross, 8th Main now have smooth 500-metre stretches, thanks to residents following up regularly, and corporator N Jaipal pushing the project.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

residents celebrated the first ‘walkable footpath day’ in all of Malleswaram

On Sunday, residents celebrated the first ‘walkable footpath day’ in all of Malleswaram | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two years of campaigning for better footpaths by dancing to Bhangra beats and performing the intricate Bharatnatyam on the shattered footpaths of Malleswaram — all to grab the attention of the civic authorities — residents can finally heave a sigh of relief as the pedestrian stretch has finally been reconstructed.

Malleswaram 18th Cross, 8th Main now have smooth 500-metre stretches, thanks to residents following up regularly, and corporator N Jaipal pushing the project.On Sunday, residents of Malleswaram celebrated the first ‘walkable footpath day’ in all of Malleswaram. Elderly citizens led the walk on the first levelled footpath, laid with paver blocks, with small gaps between the blocks so that water percolates into the ground.

During the inauguration, the residents applauded the corporator and thanked him for making it happen. “This is a huge win for us. If citizens come forward and work with the officials, things can happen. Footpaths are levelled and we are extremely happy. Though it is just a small stretch, we must be grateful to the corporator for initiating it and completing this stretch. We hope that other footpaths are fixed in a similar manner,” said Suchitra Deep, founder of Malleswaram Social.

Not only did people just walk down the footpath, they also played street games, danced and sang songs. They had a clay Ganesha workshop to bring in awareness among the people on going green for the festival. A ‘Bags in Plastic Out’ campaign was also carried out where residents gave away free cloth bags to people and asked them not to use plastic.

Said Jaipal, “The footpaths cost Rs 1.80 crore. We will look into building good footpaths on other roads too, when we get grants. Broken footpaths can be dangerous and we should look at the citizens’ safety first, so this was done quickly. This apart, residents have asked to make recharge pits to collect rainwater, this work is also being carried out.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malleswaram footpath
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp