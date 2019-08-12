Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP prepares for rainy days

SWDs are being cleared; no officials will get a holiday to ensure citizens stay safe

Published: 12th August 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday issuing orders to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ramp up precautionary measures during heavy rain, and ensure storm water drains (SWDs) do not overflow, BBMP officials are on their toes to keep Bengaluru safe and sound.

In a meeting on Sunday,  BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad pointed out that they have started annual maintenance of SWDs from May 1. He said this is the first time they have initiated an annual maintenance project, and repetitive cleaning of SWDs in the city. “Out of the 842 km of rajakaluve, 440 km are concrete drains which have been totally desilted and cleaned and this will be taken up under the annual maintenance concept. This is the first time such a concept has been taken up by BBMP, so that drains don’t overflow. The remaining will be looked into,” said Prasad.In order to desilt the SWDs, 880 labourers, eight earth movers, 15 trucks and one robotic excavator were used.

With respect to major roads and ward roads, BBMP has assigned contractors who will look into blocked drains and also potholes. “We have already assigned contractors and they will be restoring all the potholes in the city from 8am to 4pm, and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) will be supervising their work. If the contractors fail to do their job properly, strict action will be taken against them,” added Prasad.
In all, 182 critical flood spots have been identified, of which 28 are vulnerable points, and sensors have already been installed at 18 spots. Any flood update goes directly to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC).

For trees being uprooted, 21 teams were assigned to immediately take action to remove the trees. “If we need more people, we have asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to provide us with more people in the surrounding areas,” he added.

On the spread of the dengue virus, the BBMP chief said that 4,443 cases have been registered in BBMP zones. Prasad said that wherever water tanks are left uncovered, mosquitoes start breeding and most often, residents ensure that everything is closed. “Spraying and holding awareness camps is carried out at regular intervals.”

