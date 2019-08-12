Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike-borne miscreants assault businessman in Bengaluru

When he questioned the miscreants, he was verbally abused and assaulted by the duo.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

businessman

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old businessman was assaulted by two bike-borne men after he caught them as they were escaping after ramming into his two-wheeler in Bengaluru recently. The injured, Chethan, a resident of 11th main in Hongasandra, was rescued by an acquaintance who was passing through the road.

According to the police complaint, around 9pm on August 8, Chethan was on the way to his house on a scooter when a two-wheeler hit his bike from the rear. Chethan fell down, sustaining injuries on his face and hands. When the duo didn’t stop, Chethan chased them and stopped them near  ARP Bar on Begur Main Road.

When he questioned the miscreants, he was verbally abused and assaulted by the duo. Chethan was profusely bleeding when a person, identified as Dinesh, rushed to his help. However, the duo escaped.
Chethan told TNIE that the duo were under the influence of alcohol and were aged around 22-24 years. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of assault and are making efforts to nab them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp