Bike-borne miscreants assault businessman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old businessman was assaulted by two bike-borne men after he caught them as they were escaping after ramming into his two-wheeler in Bengaluru recently. The injured, Chethan, a resident of 11th main in Hongasandra, was rescued by an acquaintance who was passing through the road.

According to the police complaint, around 9pm on August 8, Chethan was on the way to his house on a scooter when a two-wheeler hit his bike from the rear. Chethan fell down, sustaining injuries on his face and hands. When the duo didn’t stop, Chethan chased them and stopped them near ARP Bar on Begur Main Road.

When he questioned the miscreants, he was verbally abused and assaulted by the duo. Chethan was profusely bleeding when a person, identified as Dinesh, rushed to his help. However, the duo escaped.

Chethan told TNIE that the duo were under the influence of alcohol and were aged around 22-24 years. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of assault and are making efforts to nab them.”