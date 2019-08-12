Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens make eco-friendly ganesha idols to save lakes

The volunteers got their hands dirty while trying to learn how to make a clay Ganesha.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

ganesh

Volunteers learn the art of creating clay Ganeshas  Pandarinath B

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, concerned citizens gathered at Ulsoor lake on Sunday to attend a workshop to create clay Ganesha idols in an effort to protect the lakes of the city. Bending over half-formed Ganesha idols, almost 250 volunteers had the chance to learn how to make Ganesha idols by hand. The event was organised by Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) in collaboration with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Bengaluru Downtown Rotary Club. It was an attempt to ‘train the trainers’.  

Even though the KSPCB had banned Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols in 2016, many pandals and homes purchase them and immerse the idols in city’s lakes. Appreciating the event, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun extended support to BBMP and said, “There is still a lot to be done to raise awareness among the general public against the use of PoP Ganeshas.”  

The volunteers got their hands dirty while trying to learn how to make a clay Ganesha. “We are training a few who will go on to teach more people. Clay Ganeshas are sustainable, our versions even have seeds and herbs embedded in them so they can blossom into plants when immersed in the backyard or near lakes,” said Raghavendra H S, programme coordinator, BPAC.   

Speaking of the process of creation of these idols, Manoj Kumar, member secretary, KSPCB, said, “Children get to play with mud and fashion something out of it. In turn, the toxicity of our lakes will not increase. We are fostering a sense of responsibility through this programme.”  

Nisa Ali and Aali Imran, a brother-sister duo, who had heard about the event, said, “Our responsibility towards environment extends beyond religion. We love nature and this is our effort to protect what we love”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp