Cops pose as buyers to nab drug dealers

BENGALURU: Soon after City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao strictly instructed his men to curb drug-peddling in and around the city, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police tightened surveillance and are actively scouting for those who are supplying drugs.

Forming special teams, members of CCB are visiting pubs posing as customers, asking where the drugs can be accessed from.On Saturday evening two such teams targeted well-known pubs - one near Trinity Circle and another in UB City - although they drew blanks.

A senior police officer from CCB said, “Our teams reached the pubs at 10.30pm since it was a weekend and posed as customers. They observed movements of the pub staff and customers who were under the influence of alcohol and clandestinely checked whether they were consuming drugs. However, we found there was no drug supply and thus did not file any case against the pub owners or managers.”

The search operation will continue for months, as per instructions of senior police officials. “We have decided to curb drug peddling completely. We have also warned pub staffs to inform us if they find people trying to sell drugs to customers. We are also keeping an eye on those who are coming to the pubs to supply drugs to customers,” a CCB team member said.

"Meanwhile, the CCB teams are also tracking drug peddlers who sell drugs online and those who get it delivered at their doorstep,” the police officer added.

Man arrested for peddling drugs, police seize 2 kg marijuana

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of drug peddling and have seized over two kgs of ganja from him. The accused has been identified as Jagan R, who was residing at an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road. Based on a tip off, a police team nabbed the suspect and two kgs of ganja was seized from him.

“The accused said that he was selling ganja to a network of known persons to make fast money. A case is registered at Begur police station in this connection,” the police added.