Fire breaks out near lake in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor fire broke out at the periphery of Pattandur Agrahara Lake near Holy Cross School in Whitefield on Sunday evening. It is suspected that unidentified youths throwing lit cigarettes on dry grass which caused the fire.

Fire and emergency service department officials said they received the alert at 7.15pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire was completely put off after more than one hour of fire fighting. It appears that the fire was caused after some youths threw lit cigarettes on the dry grass. We are investigating the exact cause of the fire,” an official said.