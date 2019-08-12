16-year-old girl goes for health check, found to be pregnant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl was found to be eight months pregnant when she underwent a health check-up. The girl’s mother had taken her for a check-up as she frequently fell ill. It was later learnt that the girl had been raped for months by a man who lived near her relative’s house, where she often went to watch television.

The survivor is Kavya (name changed), a resident of Chamarajpet. According to the police complaint filed by her mother, the accused is Lakshman, a resident of Byatarayanapura. Police immediately arrested Lakshman, who is in his 20s, and booked him under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s mother told the police that her daughter stayed home for the most part after she failed her SSLC examination earlier this year. The mother went to work in the morning and returned only after 7pm and Kavya was home alone during this period. During the day, Kavya used to frequent a relative’s house to watch television and spend time with them.

Lakshman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, worked as a cook in the city and was staying close to Kavya’s relative’s house. On seeing Kavya he started talking to her and befriended her, police said.

It is learnt that Lakshman used to take Kavya to his house without the knowledge of her relatives. He reportedly told Kavya that he was in love with her and that he wanted to marry her. After doctors confirmed the pregnancy, Kavya told her mother about her involvement with Lakshman.

According to the police complaint, Kavya told her mother that Lakshman had promised to marry her only if she kept their meetings a secret. When Kavya asked him why she had to keep it a secret, he allegedly told her that he needed time to settle down in life and only then could he ask her parents for her hand in marriage.

An investigating officer said, “Lakshman has been arrested. We are carrying out further investigations to find out if he was already married to some other woman. He says he is willing to get married to Kavya. But he has to face the punishment for what he has done to a minor girl.”