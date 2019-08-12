Home Cities Bengaluru

Journey of courage: Motivational speaker talks about battling depression

Thirty-five-year-old Arthur de Concercao was born with deformed limbs. He gave a motivational speech to 260 youths present on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Anglo-Indian Youth Meet, held over the weekend, brought in community members from 34 branches across the country. The event saw workshops, seminars and sports and also had an inspirational talk by one of its members.

He gave a motivational speech to 260 youths present on Saturday. Spreading his story to more than 30 schools and colleges in the city since 2010, Arthur hopes his story would help youths overcome challenges like depression and understand the meaning of self-acceptance. When he was one-and-a-half years old, Arthur had to undergo an operation on both his legs. "On Christmas Day in 1986, I started to walk, after which I was called the

‘Miracle Baby’ within my family,” Arthur said.

But when Arthur was in grade six, he lost his grandmother. A turning point in his life, Arthur’s academics went downhill.

“When the person who motivated me wasn’t there anymore, I felt there was nothing else in life that could keep me going. From being first in class, I went to being the last and could barely pass. I had to repeat my boards and even PUC due to various reasons, such as low attendance,” he told CE.

It was in 2005 that Arthur had attempted suicide as he fell into depression. “I did not know what depression was until later on because in those days, people wouldn’t express their feelings and just bottle it up,” he said, adding that his faith in God helped him find his purpose.

“I still have challenges now, like my parents still have to help me put on my clothes, and as they age, I have to be there for them. But I am glad to have my friends’ support in everything,” he said. His hobbies are playing cricket, football and even cycling at times.

His motto? “Look in the mirror. You are not a mistake but a masterpiece.”

