Through music, we have a way to understand each other: Heidi Van Der Swaagh

Visiting the country for the first time, Swaagh has been organising workshops for string students at Bangalore School of Music in the city.

cellist

At the age of seven, Swaagh started playing the cello.

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "At the Nevis Ensemble, we started out with 70 concerts in two weeks. The venues would be schools, nursing homes, prisons and community halls. The ability to take a 40-piece orchestra to communities who don’t have access is incredible. You’re creating a positive change,” says Heidi Van Der Swaagh (24), a British-American cellist, who has performed in over 120 concerts across Scotland with the ensemble – Scotland’s first Street Orchestra with the vision that music is for everyone, everywhere.

Visiting the country for the first time, Swaagh has been organising workshops for string students at Bangalore School of Music in the city. These focus on a chamber of groups along with a variety of string techniques for cellists. Describing the experience as surreal, Swaagh says, “I got to hear various sounds produced by the faculty here, including classical and western classical elements. I’ve been working with young quartets here and teaching them how to perform as a team.” An advocate for music as a means for bringing about social change, Swaagh believes that music lets you connect in a unique manner with just the vibrant sounds.

On Sunday, The Bangalore School of Music presented An Afternoon of Chamber Music featuring Swaagh along with BSM Chamber Orchestra, Three String Quartets, and Two Low String Quartets. Directed by V Narayanaswamy, the concert showcased sounds with a blend of bass and cellos.

Born in Colorado, she grew up in a family where music was taken into serious consideration as both her parents were amateur musicians.  At the age of seven, Swaagh started playing the cello. Little did she know that it would become an integral part of her future. “My parents wanted me and my siblings to learn music for the sake of understanding the art. It wasn’t until the age of 15 that I decided to pursue music as a profession,” she says.

Home-schooled till the age of 16, Swaagh decided to move to Boston to gain better access and a broader perspective to the world of music. “The turning point was when I attended a summer programme based around chamber orchestra and music in the community. That was my moment of clarity,” she adds.
Influenced by Bach, she says her cello teacher Alison Wells encouraged her to explore new doors.   “Through music, we have a way to understand each other, irrespective of style. Allow this to be a connecting point,” she says.

