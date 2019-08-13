12 injured as KSRTC bus rams into tree

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten passengers, inluding three women, and two staffers sustained injuries when the speeding KSRTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Navaranga signal near Rajajinagar on Monday morning. One of the inured, Poornima (24), sustained fractures on her face while the rest suffered minor injuries.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred when the speeding KSRTC bus was coming to Majestic from Hassan at 8.30 am. While passing a signal, bus driver Puttaraju did not notice that other vehicles had stopped. To avoid crashing into them, he swerved and rammed into a tree.

Police have seized the bus and arrested Puttaraj. Police said in his statement, Puttaraj accepted that his negligence led to the mishap. Experts did not find any technical issue with the vehicle after inspecting it.