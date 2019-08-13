Home Cities Bengaluru

Air tickets to get little cheaper from Aug 16

As a consequence, the Domestic User Fee will go down to Rs 139 from Rs 306 while International Fee will be slashed to Rs 558 from the present Rs 1,226.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the four-month period for collecting a higher User Development Fee (UDF) at Kempegowda International Airport expiring on August 15, air tickets booked the next day onwards will get slightly cheaper. The fee being charged by the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, for both domestic and international passengers will revert to the previous rates, which are less than half the present ones.

As a consequence, the Domestic User Fee will go down to Rs 139 from Rs 306 while International Fee will be slashed to Rs 558 from the present Rs 1,226. This rate will be in effect till March 31, 2020. UDF is levied on passengers by airports to recover the investment made by the airport on various development works. 

The 120 per cent hike in fee was implemented by BIAL for tickets booked from April 16 after a ruling by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (March 14, 2019) permitting it to collect the revised charges for a limited period of four months. The airport tariff regulator, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), had issued an amendment on April 4, 2019, to its earlier order permitting the revised collection by BIAL. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp