Air tickets to get little cheaper from Aug 16

BENGALURU: With the four-month period for collecting a higher User Development Fee (UDF) at Kempegowda International Airport expiring on August 15, air tickets booked the next day onwards will get slightly cheaper. The fee being charged by the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, for both domestic and international passengers will revert to the previous rates, which are less than half the present ones.

As a consequence, the Domestic User Fee will go down to Rs 139 from Rs 306 while International Fee will be slashed to Rs 558 from the present Rs 1,226. This rate will be in effect till March 31, 2020. UDF is levied on passengers by airports to recover the investment made by the airport on various development works.

The 120 per cent hike in fee was implemented by BIAL for tickets booked from April 16 after a ruling by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (March 14, 2019) permitting it to collect the revised charges for a limited period of four months. The airport tariff regulator, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), had issued an amendment on April 4, 2019, to its earlier order permitting the revised collection by BIAL.

