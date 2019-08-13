Home Cities Bengaluru

Anamika: man’s search for divine

Preethi Bharadwaj, Pooja Pant, Lekha Naidu and Meghna Das have come together for this collaborative endeavour.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anamika is a collaboration of theatre and three classical dances of India – Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi – exploring the characters of three women whose lives were touched by Lord Krishna, the divine.

Preethi Bharadwaj, Pooja Pant, Lekha Naidu and Meghna Das have come together for this collaborative endeavour. Through dance, it describes three mythological characters and a modern woman, Anamika, who searches for meaning, draws parallels, asks questions, and searches for her own version of Krishna.
A student of Guru B Bhanumati and Guru Sheela Chandrashekar, Preethi Bharadwaj began her journey at the school Nrityakalamandiram at the age of seven. She is also a teacher and choreographer and a principle soloist in the Bharatanjali and Punyah dance companies.

The director of the show, Das started formal training in Odissi at the age of five in Singapore, under her mother Sahana Das, an experienced Odissi dancer and choreographer. After moving to Bengaluru, Das joined the Nrityagram city classes.

Lekha Naidu is a Bengaluru-based actor,director, consulting drifter, theatre practitioner, photographer, cultural researcher and arts administrator. She has appeared as an actor in several productions by theatre companies like Theatre Club, Little Jasmine and Artists Repertory Theatre. She is the co-founder of a theatre collective called Saapekshaa.

The fourth artiste, Pooja is a performer, choreographer and teacher.  She has recently been awarded the ‘Pandit. Vishnu Digambar Paluskar Award’ in Kathak. Pooja has been teaching young children at her Aamad Academy of Kathak for the past five years.

The classical dance drama, Anamika, will be held at The Courtyard, Shanthi Nagar, on August 17 from 3pm to 5.30pm. 

