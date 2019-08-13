Assault in Soudha: Police register FIR against  ex-legislator

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a first information report (FIR) against former Congress legislator Nazeer Ahmed for allegedly assaulting former Chikkaballapura Congress MLA Sudhakar when the latter had gone to the Vidhana Soudha to tender his resignation as MLA on July 10.

Advocate Amruthesh N P had filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on July 23 in this regard. The police had then received the complaint, but had not registered the FIR. The complainant then moved the High Court following which the police initiated a probe.

The police, who recorded the statement of Sudhakar on Saturday, registered an FIR against Ahmed and others based on it. They have been booked for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and other charges. However, the police are yet to question Ahmed and others.

On July 10, Congress leaders had surrounded Sudhakar after he tendered his resignation and had locked him up in an attempt to convince him to withdraw his resignation. He was also dragged by his collar by some of the leaders, forcing the governor to direct the police to rush to Sudhakar’s rescue.