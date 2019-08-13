BCU to be most sustainable varsity?

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting an ambitious target for itself, Bengaluru Central University (BCU) aims at becoming the most environmentally-sustainable university in the country in the next three months.

“We pay nearly Rs 1.5-2 lakh as electricity fee each month and are planning to install a solar power plant to save 80 per cent of the amount. We also want to take up rainwater harvesting on the Central College campus. Sustainability includes a lot of other aspects, such as zero waste generation which we also intend to implement in the coming months,” university Vice-Chancellor S Japhet said.

The university has drawn up estimates and sent proposals to civic agencies such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) seeking data on rainwater harvesting and solar power generation, he said.

The university is also launching a water-energy nexus programme for which it has sent a proposal to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India seeking funds to study water and energy consumption and implement technology-based solutions to solve the issue of shortage.

“In this study, we will explore water and energy footprint on urban and rural areas, technology to optimise the use and public-private partnership for solutions. We want to make Bengaluru water neutral and a model for the rest of the country,” Japhet said.

It will form a green forum on the campus, which will be the main lab for this project. The forum will include experts from fields of alternative energy and water conservation. The university will write to the state government seeking funds. “We have already signed memorandums of understanding with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and two foreign universities to conduct studies on the above subjects,” he said.