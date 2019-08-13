Bengalureans unite to fight childhood hunger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday evening, the city’s who’s who came together for the cause of alleviating hunger. Project Hunger – a group of like-minded Bengalureans, who met at Gita classes – came together with the mission to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among children, organised the evening – which included a panel discussion followed by soul-stirring Sufi music.

Though they are from different age groups and backgrounds, they are united by their wish to give back to society. With this intent, Project Hunger – a non-profit organisation – was born. The proceeds of the event will go towards the building of the Nelamangala kitchen.

Among those in the panel discussion were Mohandas Pai, trustee of the a trustee of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Shukla Bose, founder-CEO of Parikrma Humanity Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs English-medium schools for under-privileged children in the city, and Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, the senior vice-president of ISKCON, Bangalore and vice-chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. “Something that bothered me throughout my career was how our country had become so poor. I wanted to contribute something and it so happened that I got talking with the members about this idea,” Pai recalled.

Bose, who began Parikrma with all her life savings at her kitchen table in 2003, said the school along with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, has been ensuring children get adequate nutrition, and the lack of it is not the reason for any drop-outs. “We even have a very short summer break to ensure the students get their meals. We started with a group of students, who were picked up from the streets and I remember when we first started serving the meals, there were children who had never seen such quantities of food. Today, we have 2,000 children who are being adequately fed,” she said.

According to Rupali Reddy from Project Hunger, the volunteers want to give back to the community to help ensure a better world for future generations. “We feel that feeding a child is not charity but our social responsibility, and we support the foundation for this cause. The panel discussion with leading changemakers was to discuss the path to eradicating childhood hunger in India and encouraging a culture of giving among our citizens,” he said.

The evening concluded with performance by Sufi folk rock band, Humsufi. The six-member band, with diverse musical background and years of training, played some popular songs which saw the audience tapping their feet.