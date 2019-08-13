Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans unite to fight childhood hunger

Though they are from different age groups and backgrounds, they are united by their wish to give back to society.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Shukla Bose, Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa and Mohandas Pai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday evening, the city’s who’s who came together for the cause of alleviating hunger. Project Hunger – a group of like-minded Bengalureans, who met at Gita classes – came together with the mission to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among children, organised the evening – which included a panel discussion followed by soul-stirring Sufi music.

Though they are from different age groups and backgrounds, they are united by their wish to give back to society. With this intent, Project Hunger – a non-profit organisation – was born. The proceeds of the event will go towards the building of the Nelamangala kitchen.

Among those in the panel discussion were Mohandas Pai, trustee of the a trustee of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Shukla Bose, founder-CEO of Parikrma Humanity Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs English-medium schools for under-privileged children in the city, and Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, the senior vice-president of ISKCON, Bangalore and vice-chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation. “Something that bothered me throughout my career was how our country had become so poor. I wanted to contribute something and it so happened that I got talking with the members about this idea,” Pai recalled.  
Bose, who began Parikrma with all her life savings at her kitchen table in 2003, said the school along with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, has been ensuring children get adequate nutrition, and the lack of it is not the reason for any drop-outs. “We even have a very short summer break to ensure the students get their meals. We started with a group of students, who were picked up from the streets and I remember when we first started serving the meals, there were children who had never seen such quantities of food. Today, we have 2,000 children who are being adequately fed,” she said.     

According to Rupali Reddy from Project Hunger, the volunteers want to give back to the community to help ensure a better world for future generations. “We feel that feeding a child is not charity but our social responsibility, and we support the foundation for this cause. The panel discussion with leading changemakers was to discuss the path to eradicating childhood hunger in India and encouraging a culture of giving among our citizens,” he said.

The evening concluded with performance by Sufi folk rock band, Humsufi. The six-member band, with diverse musical background and years of training, played some popular songs which saw the audience tapping their feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp