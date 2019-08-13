Conman lures poor women with job offer, robs them of jewellery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A conman masquerading as a supermarket supervisor is robbing women of their jewellery, by luring them with a job offer. He tells them their boss wants to interview them and asks them to take off their gold jewellery, so the interviewer is convinced that she is in need of the job. He tells them to keep the jewellery with him while they get their photo clicked for the ID proof, and that is when he escapes with the valuables.

A 28-year-old woman working in a garment factory is his latest victim. Chandrika, a resident of Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli, lost her gold mangalsutra to the conman. He introduced himself as Hemanth, working at a well-known supermarket chain.

On July 31, when Chandrika was returning home after work, Hemanth told her about a job offer and that she would earn around Rs 12,000 per month. Chandrika was interested as the factory she works in is about to shut down. They even exchanged phone numbers. On August 2, he called her and asked her to be ready on August 5 morning for the interview.

Hemanth took her to a building in the same area, where the ‘interview’ was to happen. He then asked Chandrika to remove her gold chain. Hemanth then asked her to go to a nearby shop to get pictures for her identity card. When Chandrika returned, he was gone. Chandrika then approached Bommanahalli police and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, “We have launched a manhunt for the miscreant.”

On July 23, a similar incident took place in Hulimavu police station limits.