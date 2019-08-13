Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman lures poor women with job offer, robs them of jewellery

 A conman masquerading as a supermarket supervisor is robbing women of their jewellery, by luring them with a job offer.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A conman masquerading as a supermarket supervisor is robbing women of their jewellery, by luring them with a job offer. He tells them their boss wants to interview them and asks them to take off their gold jewellery, so the interviewer is convinced that she is in need of the job. He tells them to keep the jewellery with him while they get their photo clicked for the ID proof, and that is when he escapes with the valuables. 

A 28-year-old woman working in a garment factory is his latest victim. Chandrika, a resident of Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli, lost her gold mangalsutra to the conman. He introduced himself as Hemanth, working at a well-known supermarket chain. 

On July 31, when Chandrika was returning home after work, Hemanth told her about a job offer and that she would earn around Rs 12,000 per month. Chandrika was interested as the factory she works in is about to shut down. They even exchanged phone numbers.  On August 2, he called her and asked her to be ready on August 5 morning for the interview. 

Hemanth took her to a building in the same area, where the ‘interview’ was to happen. He then asked Chandrika to remove her gold chain. Hemanth then asked her to go to a nearby shop to get pictures for her identity card. When Chandrika returned, he was gone. Chandrika then approached Bommanahalli police and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, “We have launched a manhunt for the miscreant.”
On July 23, a similar incident took place in Hulimavu police station limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
conman bengaluru crime
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp