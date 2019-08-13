e-Step to empower student entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, students need not look for funds to start their own venture. The Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology has launched e-Step, an initiative of the Startup Cell-Karnataka, to empower student startups.

The initiative aims to bring student entrepreneurs closer to being independent. e-Step will focus on boot camps, mentoring and specific training programmes covering various aspects of entrepreneurship. In the first phase of e-Step, day-long boot camps is being organised across all New Age Incubation Networks across the state.

Boot camps is being held at 30 colleges in Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Ballari, Dharwad,Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar between August 12 and September 14. E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, said e-Step is an initiative to identify and groom young talent.

