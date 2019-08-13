Home Cities Bengaluru

Gender, sexuality take centre stage

The play is weaved into a complex character with intricate plotlines that break the taboo on lesbian identities.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With conversations around gender and sexuality having opened up, this soon-to-be-staged play Ondu Preetiya Kathe! revolves around friendship, love, discovery and the complexities surrounding it. Based on Vijay Tendulkar’s Mitrachi Gosht, the 110-minute story has been translated and directed by Venkatesh Prasad.

The show, which will be staged for the 25th time, revolves around the story of a young girl, her journey to self-discovery, the coming-out of Preethi, and the life-changing moments in Preethi’s struggle to cope with being ‘different.’ Set in a college, the play is a commentary on love.

The play is weaved into a complex character with intricate plotlines that break the taboo on lesbian identities. “Love is a sensibility that is beyond all boundaries. Nevertheless, the moral framework, social restrictions and structures of the ‘civilized world’ exist towards love and it is only ironical, that the modern world allows public display of hate, anger and jealousy but not love,” says Prasad.

The play focuses primarily on Preethi’s love affair, but is narrated through the eyes of her friend and protagonist, Ajay. Their friendship goes through a succession of quick, dramatic growth spurts that reveal the complexity of friendship and show that Ajay ultimately comes to represent: a homophobic society that keeps its blinders on to naturalise straight relationships as the norm. “The idea of reproduction being the sole outcome of love has left us today with the idea of ‘abnormality’ about anything that does not result in reproduction,” he says.

Ondu Preetiya Kathe! will be staged on August 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets: bookmyshow.com; 9900182400

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp