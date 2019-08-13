In rare instance, doctors remove foetus from seven-month-old child

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare case, seven-month-old Abhir came to Bengaluru with a large abdominal swelling, something that several doctors failed to detect. “Abhir was in severe pain and whenever we got it checked, doctors would tell us that it must be a gastric problem. But I could not comprehend that because he was in too much pain,” said Bijiya Mondal, Abhir’s mother. The family had come down from Santiniketan, West Bengal, to get their child checked again.

Dr Radhakrishna, a paediatric surgeon from Manipal Hospitals, found out that the baby had teratoma, a rare tumour unusually found in the abdomen. “Usually, teratomas are found in the ovary or at the back near the tailbone. It is normally just a bulk of tissue but here, the tumour had a brain, skin, bone and a gastrointestinal organ,” he told CE.

In addition to this, the tumour appeared to be in an organised form, which took the shape of a bean. “These are thought to develop from germ cells, which are cells that can change into and divide to form an organ in the body. This resembled a condition known as Foetus in Fetu (FIF). It is a rare congenital anomaly, where malformed and parasitic foetus is located in the body of its twin,” he said.

“The stomach, pancreas and the major blood vessels supplying the intestine were also displaced and had close proximity to the tumour. It took careful and meticulous dissection to finally separate the tumour from the rest of the body organs. Careful examination revealed some peculiar facts as the specimen had a sac filled with fluid in which solid components were present including brain, hair, intestinal tissue and bones, almost giving the appearance of an incompletely formed foetus,” Dr Radhakrishna added.The baby has now recovered and the family will be heading back to their hometown this week, the couple said at a press meet in the city.