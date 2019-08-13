Home Cities Bengaluru

In rare instance, doctors remove foetus from seven-month-old child

Post examination, doctors found a tumour known as Fetus in Fetu, which had a brain, skin, bone and a gastrointestinal organ

Published: 13th August 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The couple had come down from Santiniketan, West Bengal, to get their child checked by doctors  Shriram B N

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare case, seven-month-old Abhir came to Bengaluru with a large abdominal swelling, something that several doctors failed to detect. “Abhir was in severe pain and whenever we got it checked, doctors would tell us that it must be a gastric problem. But I could not comprehend that because he was in too much pain,” said Bijiya Mondal, Abhir’s mother. The family had come down from Santiniketan, West Bengal, to get their child checked again.

Dr Radhakrishna, a paediatric surgeon from Manipal Hospitals, found out that the baby had teratoma, a rare tumour unusually found in the abdomen. “Usually, teratomas are found in the ovary or at the back near the tailbone. It is normally just a bulk of tissue but here, the tumour had a brain, skin, bone and a gastrointestinal organ,” he told CE.

In addition to this, the tumour appeared to be in an organised form, which took the shape of a bean. “These are thought to develop from germ cells, which are cells that can change into and divide to form an organ in the body. This resembled a condition known as Foetus in Fetu (FIF). It is a rare congenital anomaly, where malformed and parasitic foetus is located in the body of its twin,” he said.

“The stomach, pancreas and the major blood vessels supplying the intestine were also displaced and had close proximity to the tumour. It took careful and meticulous dissection to finally separate the tumour from the rest of the body organs. Careful examination revealed some peculiar facts as the specimen had a sac filled with fluid in which solid components were present including brain, hair, intestinal tissue and bones, almost giving the appearance of an incompletely formed foetus,” Dr Radhakrishna added.The baby has now recovered and the family will be heading back to their hometown this week, the couple said at a press meet in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp