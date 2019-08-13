Keep your umbrellas ready for next 2 days too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get your raincoats and umbrellas ready as the weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city and most parts of South Interior Karnataka for the next two days. The city received 6.7mm rain up to 9 pm on Monday with HAL airport recording 5 mm. No rainfall occurred at the Kempegowda International Airport.

India Meteorological Department (Bengaluru) Director in-charge C P Patil told The New Indian Express that rainfall in North Interior Karnataka has come down and people will have some respite from the rainfall at least for the next three-four days. Rainfall forecast will be issued again after that.

Since Monday was a holiday for many Bengalureans, no traffic jams were reported in the city. However, traffic movement occurred on a snail’s pace in some parts of the city such as Shivajinagar, Majestic, Okalipuram, Old Airport Road, Sarjapur, Whitefield and KR Puram because of the rain.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room did not receive any complaints about waterlogging or tree falls. There is a cyclonic circulation over north east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under this influence, a low pressure area has formed over north east Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with associated cyclonic circulation, bringing rainfall. “Citizens need not worry. Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka will receive light to moderate rainfall,” Patil said.