Home Cities Bengaluru

Keep your umbrellas ready for next 2 days too

  Get your raincoats and umbrellas ready as the weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city and most parts of South Interior Karnataka for the next two days.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Umbrellas come in handy for these two girls who were caught in a downpour in the city on Monday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Get your raincoats and umbrellas ready as the weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city and most parts of South Interior Karnataka for the next two days. The city received 6.7mm rain up to 9 pm on Monday with HAL airport recording 5 mm. No rainfall occurred at the Kempegowda International Airport. 

India Meteorological Department (Bengaluru) Director in-charge C P Patil told The New Indian Express that rainfall in North Interior Karnataka has come down and people will have some respite from the rainfall at least for the next three-four days. Rainfall forecast will be issued again after that.

Since Monday was a holiday for many Bengalureans, no traffic jams were reported in the city. However, traffic movement occurred on a snail’s pace in some parts of the city such as Shivajinagar, Majestic, Okalipuram, Old Airport Road, Sarjapur, Whitefield and KR Puram because of the rain. 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room did not receive any complaints about waterlogging or tree falls. There is a cyclonic circulation over north east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under this influence, a low pressure area has formed over north east Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with associated cyclonic circulation, bringing rainfall. “Citizens need not worry. Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka will receive light to moderate rainfall,” Patil said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon Heavy rains
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp