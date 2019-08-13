Home Cities Bengaluru

Managers of 2 pubs held over loud music

Police Sub Inspector Shyam along with head constable Venkatesh Nayak rushed to the Cheers pub and found that loud music was being played even after midnight on Saturday.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police on Sunday booked the owners of pubs Gastro and Cheers in Koramangala on Sunday for playing loud music even after the deadline and for staffers creating a ruckus when the police reached there. A senior police officer said that the residents of 80 Feet Road in 4th Block in Koramangala called the police control room to complain about the noise. 

Police Sub Inspector Shyam along with head constable Venkatesh Nayak rushed to the Cheers pub and found that loud music was being played even after midnight on Saturday. When the police questioned pub manager Prabeesh Gurung, they found that they had not taken any permission from the police department to play music. When senior police officers rushed there, the pub staffers tried to create a ruckus by pushing the policemen. 

Acting on instructions from the senior police officer, the manager was then arrested and a case was filed against him and the pub owner under Karnataka Police Act and IPC Section 290 (public nuisance). He was later fined `4,000 and released on bail.

Koramangala police received another complaint about a lot of noise from Gastro Pub.  Police learnt about violations in this pub too and arrested Shek Sahanawaj Hussain, the pub manager, for creating nuisance in the residential area. He too was fined and later released on the bail and the pub owner booked. A police officer said that about 20 pubs in Koramangala jurisdiction had been fined for playing loud music and for not taking necessary permission from the police commissioner. Following the fines a couple of pub owners applied for license, police said. 

“We have decided to take strict action against these pubs and a raid will be conducted soon since they are into illegal activities. CCB police recently conducted searches in several pubs based on tip-off about drugs being supplied to customers,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp