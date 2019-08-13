Managers of 2 pubs held over loud music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police on Sunday booked the owners of pubs Gastro and Cheers in Koramangala on Sunday for playing loud music even after the deadline and for staffers creating a ruckus when the police reached there. A senior police officer said that the residents of 80 Feet Road in 4th Block in Koramangala called the police control room to complain about the noise.

Police Sub Inspector Shyam along with head constable Venkatesh Nayak rushed to the Cheers pub and found that loud music was being played even after midnight on Saturday. When the police questioned pub manager Prabeesh Gurung, they found that they had not taken any permission from the police department to play music. When senior police officers rushed there, the pub staffers tried to create a ruckus by pushing the policemen.

Acting on instructions from the senior police officer, the manager was then arrested and a case was filed against him and the pub owner under Karnataka Police Act and IPC Section 290 (public nuisance). He was later fined `4,000 and released on bail.

Koramangala police received another complaint about a lot of noise from Gastro Pub. Police learnt about violations in this pub too and arrested Shek Sahanawaj Hussain, the pub manager, for creating nuisance in the residential area. He too was fined and later released on the bail and the pub owner booked. A police officer said that about 20 pubs in Koramangala jurisdiction had been fined for playing loud music and for not taking necessary permission from the police commissioner. Following the fines a couple of pub owners applied for license, police said.

“We have decided to take strict action against these pubs and a raid will be conducted soon since they are into illegal activities. CCB police recently conducted searches in several pubs based on tip-off about drugs being supplied to customers,” the officer said.