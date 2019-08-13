Man’s extramarital affair drives three kin to suicide 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over her husband’s alleged extramarital relationship, a 43-year-old woman committed suicide along with her two minor daughters at Hanumantnagar in the city on Monday. Rajeshwari, a homemaker, and her daughters Manasa (17), a PU-I student, and Bhumika (15), studying in her 10th standard in a private school, were found hanging at their home. In a social media post, Manasa blamed her father Siddaiah for the extreme act, police who recovered her mobile phone said.

In her status message, she said, “No one should have a father like Siddaiah who drove my family to suicide”. Rajeshwari’s parents who noticed the message made frantic calls to the mobile phone, but there was no response. e only to find their bodies hanging. Neighbours of the family alerted the Hanumantnagar police who shifted the bodies to KIMS Hospital for postmortem.

According to the police, Siddaiah, a watchman in KEB, had an affair with a woman leading to his frequent quarrels with Rajeshwari. As he had left for Tamil Nadu two days ago, Rajeshwari and their two daughters decided to commit suicide, the police said. A case of abatement to suicide has been filed against Siddaiah who is yet to be arrested.

Rajeshwari hailed from Chamarajanagar and Siddaiah from Malavalli in Mandya district. The couple had moved to Bengaluru 18 years ago. Rajeshwari had complained that Siddaiah had an affair with a flower vendor, her elder brother Puttaswamy said. “He had gone to Tamil Nadu for a trip along with the woman. Rajeshwari came to know this and decided to commit suicide along with her kids”, Puttaswamy said.

Similar incidents

August, 2019: Jyothi Malani (28) jumped from the 20th floor of an apartment building with her seven-year-old daughter in JP Nagar. Jyothi had alleged that her husband Pankaj was suspecting her fidelity. Puttenahalli police arrested her husband.

July, 2019: Bhavana (29) threw her two-year-old son and then jumped from the seventh floor of an apartment building in RT Nagar. Police booked a case against her husband Arihanth on the charges of harassment.

March, 2019: 26-year-old domestic help Meena committed suicide after poisoning her two children at Ramamurthynagar. Meena poisoned a cool drink and fed it to her children before consuming it. Police said she was depressed.

December, 2018: Radha (28) killed herself and her children Chinmayi (3) and Bindu (2) in Nelamangala. Police said she had health issues. She also wrote an apology on the wall.