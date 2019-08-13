Mixed reactions to AICTE’s rs 20L push

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is trying to revamp infrastructure, especially laboratories, and overhaul government rural engineering colleges with a proposed `20 lakh fund, heads of engineering colleges have different opinions over how the initiative will pan out.

While some appreciate the move, feeling that it is the need of the hour, especially when colleges are not too old and self-sufficient, others believe this will turn out to be a damp squib. The latter group feels that neither the money is sufficient for optimal capacity building nor has the government acted in time to stop the decline in admission to engineering colleges, especially those aided by the government itself.

“All that government engineering colleges have invested in so far, at least most of them, is construction of buildings, for reasons best known to them. Students need to build their capacities, and state-of-the-art laboratories and infrastructure is the need of the hour,” said the head of a technical university in the state.

“While colleges in North India were given `7.8 crore each through World Bank funds under Techqip3, technical government colleges in other parts of India did not get such funds because of policies,” he added.

“In fact, engineering colleges are now looking at getting technical support from other government aided and university colleges under the Aptamitra scheme. For instance, students from colleges in KR Pete will go to Mandya, those in Chamrajapet to Mysuru and those in Ramnagara to Ghousia, to use the laboratories there as their colleges do not provide it,” he said.

Is B20 lakh sufficient

Dr Ravindra H, head of PES College of Engineering, Mandya, welcomed the AICTE’s programme to impart skill-based training to students of rural India.Government college officials claimed the sum was hardly enough considering the cost of equipment and need to update these each year.

“If `20 lakh from AICTE is matched by an amount from private college managements, it could fulfil the requirement. The point of concern is government colleges, which cannot generate learning infrastructure funds through various means. This infrastructure plays a crucial role from the accreditation point of view,” said Dr Nanjundaswamy, head of Dr Ambedkar Institute Of Technology. Experts, while raising doubts on the viability of this overhaul, also encouraged the government to push for Tier II cities and rural areas.