Railway protection force seizes 260 vehicles at stations  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched a crackdown on two-wheelers at nine railway stations within the Bengaluru Railway Division in the last three days. This resulted in the booking of 260 vehicle owners, who were later produced in court and fined. This move was to counter any chance of explosions caused by devices placed on stationary vehicles inside railway station premises.

The crackdown called ‘Operation Number Plate’ was carried out between August 9 and 11 at KSR (Bengaluru City), Bengaluru Cantonment, Yeswanthpur, Yelahanka, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangarpet, Dharmavaram and Hindupur railway stations. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (SDSC) Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee led the Bengaluru RPF unit. The Government Railway Police was also roped in for the operation.

Banerjee told The New Indian Express, “The objective behind the operation was to counter any explosion that can be caused by vehicle-borne improvised devices, which is one of the techniques used by terrorists in the last five to six years to strike at a large number of people in public places. This is part of an operation effected across railway stations in the country following a call given by our Director General to remove any possible risk.”

“Nearly 100 vehicles were seized from KSR station while the remainder were taken from different stations,” she said. Vehicles unclaimed from parcel offices or those left for days at parking lots without any prior intimation to the staff manning them or at places in and around railway premises were seized, Banerjee said.

“With the help of the chassis numbers of the vehicles, the owners were traced and produced in court. They were ordered to pay fines starting from Rs 1,000,” Banerjee added. While the original plan was to carry out ‘Operation Number Plate’ in the days leading to Independence Day, the crack down was launched a bit earlier as an enhanced security measure in light of the revocation of Article 370 pertaining to Kashmir last week.