Riding through bumpy roads of life

BENGALURU: Hotelier Srijan Vadhera’s life runs on a strict schedule. A resident of Whitefield (“It’s another part of the world”), Vadhera generally hits the road by 7am to reach Conrad Bengaluru and starts his day with a meeting with other senior managers at 9:30am. The general manager then attends to emails and guests at the hotel before calling it a day at 7:30pm and hitting the sack at 9:30pm. But if you ask him what the highlight of his day is, he would probably say it’s the time he spends cleaning his Harley motorcycle every morning, even if he isn’t riding it to work. “I don’t like anybody else touching my bike,” says Vadhera, pointing out that even at the time of this conversation, his bike lay gleaming in his garage.

Taking us back in time to where it all began, the ‘accidental’ hotelier tells us there was nothing accidental about his deep-rooted love for bikes. “Like any other 18-year-old, I too asked my dad to get me a bike, and there was no looking back since then. There are no words to describe the feeling of having no distractions and feeling the wind against you as you ride with the best of friends,” he says. Biking for the now 40-year-old GM is hardly a mode to commute, and he prefers to call it a ‘sport’ instead. “It’s a way to test your endurance, your machine’s endurance and the spirit of brotherhood you share with your friends,” he explains.

A proud Harley owner, Vadhera is also a part of the Harley Owners Group and heads out for routine rides every Sunday morning. An activity he looks forward to every week, the ride begins at 6am and often involves a diverse group of bikers, from employees in the aviation industry to medical practitioners, “but connected with a strong bond that involves the love for bikes,” says Vadhera. He is also a part of another group that takes overnight trips to different parts of the country, including to Coonoor last month and an upcoming trip to Hyderabad next month.

Besides the exhilarating feel, Vadhera is also a rider with a cause, and has previously taken part in awareness programmes for road safety in Jaipur and women safety in Delhi, wherein women riders joined the ride too, and spread messages on the importance of safety gear and driving under influence. But if you ask him about his memorable trip, Vadhera would tell you it’s the trip he took from Chandigarh to Chail in 2017. It’s also a trip when he suffered a bad fall after riding at a speed of 130 km/hr. “Interestingly, instances like this help you realise the power of the group you ride with. It’s a sport where you can’t avoid falling and we all have our own sets of accidents or times we skid. But what matters is how we help and pull each other up from such moments,” he says.

That his love for (safe) biking has influenced his life is also evident in the fact that at Conrad, Bengaluru, no employee is allowed to enter or leave the premises without a helmet. Vadhera’s favourite biking partner, his 10-year-old daughter, too has her own pink helmet and gloves, and is a “great pillion rider”. “She knows how to hold onto me strongly, bends at the exact moment I do and most importantly, has faith on my riding skills. There’s nothing more I could ask for,” says the doting father.