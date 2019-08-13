Train cancellations today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the torrential downpour and water-logging on tracks between Miraj and Kolhapur Section of Pune Division, the following trains which pass via South Western Railway Zone will be cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted on August 13:

FULLY CANCELLED

n Bikaner - Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 16588) commencing from Bikaner.

n Gandhidham - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 16505) commencing from Gandhidham

PARTIALLY CANCELLED

n Chhatrapa ti Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 16590) between Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur and Miraj.

n Chhatrapa ti Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur- Tirupati Express (Train No. 17416) between Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur - Miraj.