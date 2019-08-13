Want to help flood-affected? Beware of fraudsters looking for quick bucks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The floods this year have been one of the worst to hit the state in recent times, so much so that the property loss is estimated to be about Rs 40,000 crore. There is an immediate need for funds and material supplies to put people back on their feet.

Amid a massive effort by genuine agencies and people to collect flood relief material and funds, there is a problem - there is an unscrupulous effort by many to make a quick buck.

All leaders have cautioned against donating to such unscrupulous agencies and people. For instance, many people are collecting money from motorists at traffic signals, from shops, eateries and commercial establishments as well as from residential areas. No one knows who these people are and where the money is going.

Cautioning people against donating to unscrupulous people and organisations, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Give money to the CM Relief Fund and relief materials to reputed agencies.’’

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who visited flood-ravaged Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, said,

“There is a great need of funds and materials. People should contribute responsibly. There are some unscrupulous characters who have made a business out of it. The authorities should be aware of who is collecting money and where it is going. Those collecting materials can inform the authorities.”

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “I went to camps in Raichur, Yadgir, Mangaluru, Kodagu and Mysuru. The camps in Raichur were the worst hit. Toilet facilities were not proper. One relief camp was almost empty as they didn’t have amenities. The collected materials will have to be distributed properly.’’

BJP spokesman Go Madhusudhan said, “There are some anti-social elements who are making use of this opportunity to gain some profit. I request people to donate to the CM relief fund or to reputed organizations who have a fair track record.”