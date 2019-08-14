A royal bunch

Muneef Khan and Pandarinath B By

Express News Service

Don’t miss the Independence Day flower show on till August 18, which pays tribute to the last maharaja of Mysore,Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, on his birth centenary. Join Muneef Khan and Pandarinath B on their walk through Lalbagh

An intricate arrangement of flowers welcomes visitors at the entrance of the sleekly-designed glasshouse. The flower bed consists of a vast species of flora creating a contrast of colours. Situated right next to the flowers is the statue of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, surrounded by a serene view with a glimmering statue of the ruler. A fitting welcome to a show which honours the erstwhile ruler and his legacy on the occasion.

Roof-Top Vertical Garden

This model is spread across 20 feet along with a bio-curtain which is made using 2,000 different species of plants with rare species like Zebrina and Money Plant Gold. The Living Vertical Garden has 4,200 plants that have been used to create this model, with the likes of Philodendron, Zebrine and Oxigardia. It stands tall on a 15x14 feet high vertical wall. The Living Vertical Wall consists of six pots containing rare species in a lane-wise manner. A 10-feet vertical wall painting of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar mesmerises onlookers. Situated at the left corner, the remainder of the models depict environment-friendly models of gardens. “Each model has been crafted with rare species of flora in each one of the vertical gardens. Four different vertical gardens have been displayed,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of horticulture, parks and gardens.

Flower Throne and Elephants

The show is a floral tribute to Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar on his birth centenary. The king’s durbar has been recreated with floral elements along with the magnificent throne, a major attraction for the crowds. The throne has been recreated using fabrics, cushions and wood, along with a replica of the elephant carrying the golden howdah. The scenario of the durbar has been brought to life using elephants made of roses and chrysanthemums along with statues of the king’s subjects in their traditional attire. “The glory of Mysore has been portrayed by replicating the simhasana along with the durbar and floral elephants. This provides a glimpse into the past,” says Jagadeesh.

Photo Exhibition

Apart from vast replicas and extensive flowers beds, a series of hundred photographs are displayed around the periphery of the glasshouse. Depicting tthe journey of the ruler, the photographs include information on the Mysore kingdom, Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s life and his role as the state governor. The descriptions are in English and Kannada. “Each photograph depicts the ruler from many walks of life, including his childhood and personal life,” says Jagadeesh.

Mysuru Jayachamarajendra Circle

Mysuru is a city which holds immense cultural heritage along with the marvels of the past. The Jayachamarajendra Circle in Mysuru, which is situated close to the palace, houses a statue of the last maharaja along with a mandapa. At the Independence Day Flower Show, you will get to see a specially-curated replica of the statue along with the mandapa which has been created using flowers of various kinds. Placed at the centre of the Glass House, the 27-feet high mandapa consists of 10 feet tall pillars, 3 feet tombs, spread across a 40x40 feet area. In the mandapa, a statue of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar has been set up with the model being decorated using 2,572 lakh flowers which include red roses, white roses and orchids. “The bust statue of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was innaugrated with a floral garland and shower of floral petals to honour the ruler. The floral replica of the Jayachamarajendra Circle has been recreated using a total of 5 lakh flowers with over 2 lakh flowers used during each session of change,” says Jagadeesh.

Musical Instruments

An aficionado of music, Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar had contributed a great deal to the world of music. His passion for western music was immense and he played various instruments such as the piano and pipe organ. Recognising his interest and passion, a series of instruments have been created using flowers. A six-feet tall keyboard, a veena measuring five feet, along with a sitar, violin and tabla, have been displayed. These replicas comprise red, yellow and white roses with the total count of 2 lakh flowers used for decoration. The models reflect the ruler’s interests to great depth with carefully-curated models signifying his love for the art. “The ruler had made great contributions to the field of music and was an avid performer himself, we have honoured his musical contributions with the flower replicas of the instruments he would play,” Jagadeesh says.

Development in the province of Mysore

Situated in front of the throne replica, a depiction of the development works undertaken by the kings of Mysuru have been displayed in four phases. Each model in the phase has been recreated using flower arrangements. The models reflect the irrigation and development works related to the province of the royal city. Statues of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar depicting his various personalities are also on display. Each statue reflects the ruler’s contribution to the province and state. It captures the great feats achieved by the ruler throughout his rule and pays homage to his legacy. “This model depicts four statues of Shri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar in different attires. Each statue showcases the ruler’s many contributions to the development of villages and the state as a whole,” Jagadeesh says.