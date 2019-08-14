Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Faraz, a fixer cultivated by cops, politicians’

Published: 14th August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faraz — the mysterious alleged power broker with who the incumbent City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has purportedly had a conversation in the controversial audio tape — has emerged as a “middle man,” who runs a small-time business in Basavanagudi and Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

“Faraz is actually a fixer and a small-time power broker, who is reportedly known to many senior IPS officers in Karnataka and politicians. He also allegedly plays the role of a police informant and is paid in cash or kind for his information services. The nature of his work is such that he is privy to a lot of sensitive information about officers and politicians, who cultivate such people to spy on their rivals for their self-interests. It is possible that Faraz was under surveillance to know who was tapping him and for what reason,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

“It is yet to be verified whether Faraz was actually close to the Congress central leadership or he was just dropping names. It is also possible that Rao fell into a staged trap of a taped conversation, when the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had decided to change the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner,” the officer added.

The interim report on the audio tape, meanwhile, which was submitted to the DG&IGP on Monday, reportedly mentions the name of an Additional Director General of Police, who on August 2 had allegedly asked a CCB Inspector, posted in technical wing, to download the controversial audio tape in a pen drive and hand it over to him.

“The scope of the investigation should be wider now. Any leakage of call intercepts amounts to data theft and is an offence under the Information Technology Act, Telegraph Act and Official Secrets Act,” said another officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp