Fraudsters hack govt portal, siphon off Rs 1 cr

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private firm has been accused of fraudulently issuing instruction for the release of `7.37 crore from the state government’s e-procurement project and causing a loss of `1.05 crore to the government.The cyber crime police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by a financial consultant of e-Procurement Cell. According to the complaint, on July 30, the financial consultant noticed an unauthorised instruction for payment of `7,37,13,000. The accused had also allegedly issued unauthorised instructions for refunding `1.05 crore on July 1 and the amount had been transferred to Nimmi Enterprises, the police said, adding that efforts were on to trace the accused.