Nine-year-old clears Class 10 mathematics exam with flying colours

BENGALURU: Nine-year-old Aarav has a special gift in math and he can understand concepts very

easily. He proved it when scoring an A grade in class 10 examination of the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) board which was held in May. Results for the final board

examination were announced on Tuesday.

While students have to clear five papers to complete class 10, Aarav just wrote the two advance math papers to check his aptitude for mathematics, and he came through with flying colours.

His mother, Divya Ganesh, a psychiatrist, and her husband Ganesh Nallur Shivu, a cardiologist, began upping his math difficulty level in class 1 and 2 when he complained of boring homework. “Grade one and two were mostly about repeatedly writing numbers, but Aarav said he was very bored,” she said.

They figured his ability for math and got him tested by his high school teacher who iterated that the boy had a high aptitude for numbers.

Aarav is a student of trio world academy.

“We thought we’ll give it (10th grade examination) a shot, and got the textbooks.The school coached him and he sat in ninth or tenth standard classes for math, at times,” she said.When he did well in the mock test with 60 per cent, his parents decided he should try the finals. Divya said the boy had a knack for language too.“He had excellent spelling ability and learns long words by heart. His working memory and problem-solving ability is great,” she said.

When she got his IQ checked at MENSA, the largest and oldest high IQ society, “we were told that he falls in the top two percentile of IQ levels. He has the math ability of a 19 years and of a nine-month-old kid.” They have applied for his membership to MENSA.

Greenwood students secure top scores in IGCSE

Students of Greenwood High International School secured top scores in the IGCSE examination. Out of a cohort of 97 students, 78 % of students secured a distinction, said school officials. Mrigank Shekhar and Palkhi Gupta topped the class with 93.1%.