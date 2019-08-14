Penguin to publish the story of Sridevi in Oct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Penguin Random House India recently announced the acquisition of the book on Bollywood actor Sridevi, written by author and screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and approved by Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar will recall the life, times and art of the actor who paved the way for a different way to look at female actors. The author of the book,Satyarth Nayak, says, “This book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India’s beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India’s first female superstar. What I am proud of is that besides her legendary innings in Hindi cinema, this book for the first time delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. I am sure this comprehensive narrative on Sridevi will be embraced by millions of her fans.”

Through the book, which features interviews with family, friends and co-stars in the film fraternity, will offer readers an up-close and personal view of the actor who was revered by many. Besides looking at her journey from child star to most successful actor of her times, it will also pay attention to the comeback she made in 2012 with the popular film English Vinglish.

Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, says, “Sridevi has been the quintessential superstar with a fascinating journey from a child star to the undisputed goddess of the silver screen. Few actors can match the screen presence, comic timing, versatility and beauty that she stood for. She left us too early but continues to live on in the hearts of millions of her fans.”