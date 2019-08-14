Right notes: choir to perform in 10 languages

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of Sandra Oberoi’s fondest memories from the age of 12 was bringing her cousins together to sing different songs. Little did she then know that one day, she would go on to lead a national-level choir. Following a successful three-city UK tour in May this year, The Harmony Chorus, Bengaluru, directed by Oberoi, is now getting ready for an upcoming performance in the city on this Independence Day, which will be a presentation of Indian folk fusion, Bollywood and world music presented in a choral setting, in 10 different Indian languages, including Gujarati, Khasi and Konkani.

Oberoi has always been fascinated by how the human voice could produce myriad textures and emotions, painting a whole picture through sound. “I was intrigued by how different pitches blended with each other. As a dreamy 12-year-old, I imagined growing up and working with children, teaching them some really cool harmonies and performing all over the globe,” she said, adding that she can now tell her choir that dreams do, in fact, come true.

The choir is a subsidiary of Harmony School of Music led by Oberoi, which has over 80 students between the ages of 10 and 19 years. “Anyone who wants to learn how to sing is welcome at the school. For the choir, however, we audition all our students periodically and observe their classwork, attendance and general musical skills,” explained the mother of two children.

According to students, classes at the school are always fun-filled and experimental. Just ask Anjali Pramod, a Class 9 student at Gear Innovative International School, Sarjapur Road, who joined the choir in 2015. “We go home and we do our own research too. It’s a major part of my life now.”

The choir’s efforts and talent, which includes a repertoire of Western classical music, gospel, jazz, world music, acapella, musical theatre, pop, Indian folk and Bollywood, has also taken them places, with them performing at the Indian High Commission’s Nehru Centre in London, at the historic 12th century St Giles Cathedral in Scotland and at the University of York. The choir has also won the award for Choral Excellence at the UK Choir Festival and were invited to sing at the Embassy of India in Moscow and at the Gatchina Music Academy in 2018.

The Harmony Chorus also made it to India’s Top 8 in a national-level reality singing show ‘Rising Star’, which aired on Colors TV in 2018. Their synchronised singing has been widely appreciated by the Bollywood fraternity, including veteran actress Rekha, Rani Mukerji and composer Shankar Mahadevan. “It was an unforgettable experience. Shankar Mahadevan said that we are so close to be a world-class choir,” recalled Pramod with a smile.

The TV show and the world tours has also made the choir quite popular among their peers. Leeanne Desterwitch, who is studying in Sacred Heart Girl’s High School, Museum Road, said, “Many of my friends were inspired by our choir. Whenever they get a chance to watch the performance, they do so with curiosity. They say it’s rare to see their friend on screen. I also get excited to tell them about every show and performance.”

Harmonies of India will be held at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, on August 15 at 6.30pm.