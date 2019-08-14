Rowdy attacks policemen, shot at and nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police on Tuesday opened fire at a rowdy who attacked two policemen with a dagger, at Jalahalli. The accused has been identified as Bharath, alias Bobby, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.

He was involved in nine cases, including attempt to murder, robbery and extortion, in the area. Nandini police had booked him under ‘history-sheeter list’.

A senior police officer said that in a broad day light incident, Bharath along with his four associates attacked Venkatesh, alias Kaadu, who was on his way home with his father. The accused fled from the spot and some passersby took the injured to a hospital.

A special team was formed to nab Bharath and based on a tip-off, the police located him at Jalahalli. After chasing him for half a kilometer, right when Umesh, the police constable, was about to catch Bharath, he attacked Umesh with a dagger. Police inspector Lakshman shot him in the leg. Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police officer said that on Monday evening Bharath robbed a bike that was rented by Manjunath. They stopped him when he was on his way to work and robbed his valuables along with the bike. Manjunath informed the police control room of the robbery. The police tracked the GPS location of the vehicle to identify the movements of Bharath and swung into action.