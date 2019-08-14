Home Cities Bengaluru

Security in place, take note of traffic diversions for Independence Day

Security arrangements have been made for Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Security has been tightened near Vidhana Soudha, on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Security arrangements have been made for Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground. Flag hoisting and inauguration of the parade and cultural activities will be done by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at 9 am on August 15.

In a press meet on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner for Police (traffic) said provisions have been made for parking and traffic will be diverted from BRV junction to Kamaraj Road junction on Cubbon Road from 8.30am to 10.30am.

School children rehearse for Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, on Tuesday | Pandarinath B

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Center will be diverted on Infantry Road- Safina Plaza- Main Guard cross road - Alies Circle - Dispensary road- Kamaraj Road and Dickenson Road junction - KR Road and Cubbon road junction to Manipal Center junction.

Vehicles coming from Manipal junction towards BRV junction on Cubbon Road will take left turn at KR Road junction towards Cauvery junction - MG Road - Anil Kumble circle- BRV junction and process towards Central Street.

Vehicles from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central street junction - Infantry Road - Safina Plaza-Main Guard cross road - Alies Circle - Dispensary Road- Kamaraj Road and Dickenson Road junction - KR Road and Cubbon road junction to Manipal center junction.

Vehicles coming from Cauvery circle on MG Road going towards Cubbon Road and KR Road junction shall go straight on MG Road towards Anil Kumble junction and turn right to BRV junction and move towards Central Street.

PARKING SPACES

Parking for two-wheelers on Kamaraj Road, in front of Army Public School, Main Guard Cross Road, near Safina Plaza and entry must be through Gate 2 on foot. Those without car passes can park their vehicles at Shivajinagar bus depot. Parking can be done on Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand, on Cubbon Road from CTO circle to KR Road and MG Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Circle.

