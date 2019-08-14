Shop till you drop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sampoorn Society for Crafts & Crafts People is organising Soul Flea, a flea market in the city. From farmers’ market to quirky jewellery, Soul Flea, will be a destination to enjoy a day-out in the sun, shop for fresh produce from lush farms or to indulge in some retail therapy.

At the market, there’s enough and more to choose from. With over 100 stalls, one can pick their choice of accessories, home décor items, planters, pots, lamp shades and much more. Soul Flea will also give visitors a chance to interact with the farmers, buy some organic vegetables and fruits. Visitors can get a quick lesson on how to start gardening at home.

The handloom section will showcase saree and kurti collections from AnaiYah, a contemporary Indian brand committed to bring together a varied range of traditional crafts of weaving, dyeing, and printing. There will be a special stall for stoles and scarves. For those who love artefacts, the flea market offers colourful glass bottle lanterns, funky wooden jewellery and beautiful upcycled, handmade stationery made from farm waste. Major brands such as Chittara – a house of unique designs on lanterns and upcycled glass bottles, Kye Kast and Zukini – a sustainable jewellery brand will also showcase their products at the event.

Along with stationery stores, Soul Flea will include book stalls, games, live music concerts, arts and crafts workshop and food stalls selling misal pav, pav bhajis, kebabs, cupcakes and much more.

The flea market will be held on August 18 from 10am to 9pm at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal Road. Entry to the event is free.