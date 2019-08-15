A new cab aggregator is in town

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cab aggregator Hoysala Caabz was launched in the city on Tuesday and the services will begin from Wednesday. The platform will be taking 18 per cent commission as opposed to 20-30 per cent charged by other aggregators in the city. A drivers’ fleet has already come up with 700 members and 30-40 are women drivers. The fleet is expected to rise to 1,000 within a month’s time and 2,500 by the end of the year. “Several cab drivers’ have approached us ...,” BK Uma Shankar, CEO of the company, told The New Indian Express.

“We have set a target for the drivers to complete five rides to receive incentives. Other benefits for drivers include receiving a free trip for the driver as well as a family member to Tirupati darshan if they receive five star ratings from their customers at a stretch for four days. We have collaborated with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation in this regard,” he said.

Apart from this, the platform is also looking at getting scholarships for the drivers’ children. The company is also looking at partnering with a few companies. Interestingly for the customers, for every Rupee spent, they will receive a point. After reaching 10,000 points, the customer will receive a discount card to their home address with 150 companies included in it for usage all over the country.

Similar to other cab aggregators, the platform will also include different variants but will service its customers with a flat price instead of increase/decrease during peak hours. The company is also expected to expand its business to Mangaluru and Mysuru. The chief guest of the event was environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka.