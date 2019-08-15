Absence of streetlights makes bad roads worse

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) promises to provide good infrastructure, but often it fails miserably. Channasandra in Kadugodi, perhaps, stands testimony to it. The roads here are bad and the absence of street lights makes them worse. The situation has not changed for the past three years. In spite of multiple complaints on the BBMP Sahaaya app, raising the issue at ward committee meetings and bringing it to the notice to the corporator of Kadugodi and also MLA Arvind Limbavali, there has been no improvement.

According to local residents, the 2-km long Channasandra road was dug up way back in 2016 for widening. The electricity poles on the road were removed leaving the entire stretch in darkness at night. The following year, the road work was done and electricity poles were fixed back. But street lights lasted only for a week.

“Earlier, the entire 2-km stretch had electricity poles. But they put them back only on the first 400 metres of the stretch. And the street lights are not working now. Many vehicles ply on the road which connects Whitefield, Sarjapura road, Bellandur, ORR and many more... Accidents are frequent. It has become dangerous for commuters,” said Amit Sharma, a resident of Whitefield.

Sharma said, “three months back, some muggers stopped my neighbour and asked him to give cash and other valuables. It is dark on stretch and people cannot even get to know what’s happening.”

Ritu Singh, another resident, said, “My children go for tuition. I keep praying that they are back home safe as the road is entirely in darkness.”

Kadugodi ward corporator S Muniswamy said, “the roads, according to me, are in very good conditions. I am not aware of the (absence of) street lights. I will check on them and get them fixed.”