Home Cities Bengaluru

Centenarian talks about life before and after 1947

Doreswamy emphasises that they fought for a nation free from violence.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Herohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 102-year-old freedomfighter, Herohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy sits by the window in his house in Jayanagar, and reminisces in a voice softened by age. “All the leaders had been arrested in 1942, Sardar Venkataramaiah and A G Ramachandra Rao went underground and they left me and my brother, who went to become the Mayor of Bangalore behind in charge of the movement here” he said. During which time he was in preventative detention for 14 months.   

“At the time I was distributing time bombs(fire-cracker), we were so focused on disrupting Colonial rule that we tied a fire-cracker to a rat’s tail and freed it inside the Taluk office, so that all papers would be set on fire” he laughs.  

Doreswamy in the loudest that he has spoken emphasized the idea that he and his fellow leaders were fighting for. “We fought for a country independent of violence, our India was like accepting and inviting towards everyone,” he said.  

Yet, time and time again the freedom-fighter's idea of India is tested, “I questioned the nature of democracy when Indira Gandhi established a state of emergency, and I question the way that article 370 was repealed today,” he said. Clearing his throat, he explains that even if the article was repealed with the best intentions, the people of Kashmir must get a say in their future, “silencing people and forcing them to obey your will is very very far from a democracy,” he said.  

“Our focus was our people and 73 years later, when we say our people must include everyone,” he said, in reference to the several incidents of mob-lynching that have occurred in the country. No one should feel like second-rate citizens. “What a fall, countrymen,” he exclaimed, “maybe the rich have freedom but so many others don’t even have a taste,” he concluded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Independence Day Herohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp