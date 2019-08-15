Home Cities Bengaluru

Creating expressions through sounds

Usual noises they hear in a public place, like horns, people murmuring and vehicles’ sounds or its reflection on walls are the subjects of the duo’s compositions.

Peter Simon and Freya Hattenberger

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you ever thought of the nuances of different sounds surrounded by us, be it in a bus, or even in your building? Freya Hattenberger and Peter Simon, sound artistes and performers from Germany, are reinventing human experiences with sounds through an exhibition of their works in the city. The duo will feature their latest compositions on modern buildings in Bengaluru.With special sensors and microphonic techniques, they picked up various sounds flowing through the buildings in the city.

“The built fabric of this city has so many perspectives and range of contrasts are very wide, as it has changed radically along with the other developments in Bengaluru. We did an evaluation through analysis of airborne noise and structure borne noise with microphones and sonsors – how sound grows and decays in a room. We will give an explanation of our approach, methods and present with sound, video and photographs examples of our artistic research on the example of the Visvesvaraya Towers by Charles Correa and the Raman Research Institute Library by Venkataramanan Associates,” explains Hattenberger.
 The artists deal with questions of space, resonance, feedback and social constellations. “We experiment with different media and formats, and expand their borders, working with extended expressions of sound – both digital and analogue – creating new reflections and artistic interpretations of the world surrounding us,” says Hattenberger.  

Usual noises they hear in a public place, like horns, people murmuring and vehicles’ sounds or its reflection on walls are the subjects of the duo’s compositions. Their work includes sculptural sound and video installations, sound installations in public spaces, multi-channel sound compositions (eg: Studio Acoustic Art), performances and radio plays. In addition to their artistic work, they have been cooperating since 2008 as a sound-art performance duo named ‘Les Éclairs.

“Our band Les Eclairs was established with an aim that art should be accessible by and for everyone without the limitations of academic background or artistic pre-education. When we perform, we create a presence outside the normal course of time. Yes, we create our concept for each piece, we rehearse, we improvise – but it is not a musical tune, that can be played over and over a hundred times,” shares 49-year-old Simon.

The exhibition will be held at 1ShantiRoad Studio and Gallery on Aug 16 in association with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan..

