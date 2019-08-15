Enthralling audience with story telling

BENGALURU: Enter a world of diverse and powerful performances by Team ‘a’ Productions in the 15th edition of its ensemble ‘Chaw Chaw Bath’.

Each edition brings with memorable and engaging live performances through different art forms, ranging from riveting storytelling to rib-tickling stand-up.

The blend of different art forms coming together is what defines Chaw Chaw Bath and promises to leave the audience entertained, enthralled and enlightened.

*The stand-up comedy in Kannada ensures to give rib-tickling experience.

*The storytelling in English portrays a master storyteller who returns with the fading light of the setting sun, bearing stories of love and life.

*While the monologue which is in Kannada talks about righteous love entrapped by religion, casteism and social stigma.

*The play Tukali will be in Kannada and is about a disciplinarian father serving in the army and his disorganised callous son who questions back his father’s definition of success.

The event will be at 7 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Vyoma Art Space and Studio JP Nagar, Bengaluru.