Home Cities Bengaluru

Enthralling audience with story telling

Each edition brings with memorable and engaging live performances through different art forms, ranging from riveting storytelling to rib-tickling stand-up.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Enter a world of diverse and powerful performances by Team ‘a’ Productions in the 15th edition of its ensemble ‘Chaw Chaw Bath’.

Each edition brings with memorable and engaging live performances through different art forms, ranging from riveting storytelling to rib-tickling stand-up.

The blend of different art forms coming together is what defines Chaw Chaw Bath and promises to leave the audience entertained, enthralled and enlightened.

*The stand-up comedy in Kannada ensures to give  rib-tickling experience.
*The storytelling in English portrays a master storyteller who returns with the fading light of the setting sun, bearing stories of love and life.
*While the monologue which is in Kannada talks about righteous love entrapped by religion, casteism and social stigma.
*The play Tukali will be in Kannada and is about a disciplinarian father serving in the army and his disorganised callous son who questions back his father’s definition of success.
The event will be at 7 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Vyoma Art Space and Studio JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp