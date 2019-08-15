Father, son tune in together for a new album

By Express News Service

Their recent joint performance in Portugal has turned out to be extra special for renowned musical father-son duo, Dr L Subramaniam and Ambi Subramaniam. Post their concert, they decided to release a new classical violin album, Live in Portugal, a pure Carnatic album with three tracks, all in raga Shanmukhapriya.

Interestingly, this track – in ragam, thanam, and pallavi (a form which allows improvisation to a great extent and therefore allows the musician to fully explore and elaborate on the raga) – is their first release in 11 years.

“Ambi studied with me and has played and travelled with me. We have done some work together over the years, but haven’t released it to the public. Both of us have been caught up with other projects which is why we haven’t been able to. Post our live performance in Portugal when Ambi said, “Appa, we should release this multi-track as an album, I felt that it had come out well and thought we must go ahead with it,” says Dr Subramaniam when we catch him ahead of his departure to the US for performances.

It’s been a proud moment for the renowned musician who says Ambi, who plays the violin, is taking his father, V Lakshminarayana’s legacy ahead. “His roots lie in my father’s style. He has his own interpretation and has added characteristics to it,” says Dr Subramaniam, who is currently training and performing with his granddaughter Mahati Subramaniam –daughter of Bindu Subramaniam – who recorded her first solo song in 2018.

The album from their recent joint performance in Portugal has songs with dark moods which differs from their previous tracks. According to the musicians, when it’s a multi-track, it’s possible to do a mix, and add characteristics to it – which is exactly what has been done with in this particular album.

About the collaboration, Ambi says, “Live in Portugal is very special because it’s the first Carnatic album my dad and I are releasing together in over a decade. It’s been a long time since we had a chance to do a full album together and we’re very excited to share this album with everyone.”