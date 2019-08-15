Home Cities Bengaluru

Father, son tune in together for a new album

Dr L Subramaniam and his son, Ambi, have come out with an album after a decade

Published: 15th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Their recent joint performance in Portugal has turned out to be extra special for renowned musical father-son duo, Dr L Subramaniam and  Ambi Subramaniam. Post their concert, they decided to release a new classical violin album, Live in Portugal, a pure Carnatic album with three tracks, all in raga Shanmukhapriya.

Interestingly, this track – in ragam, thanam, and pallavi (a form which allows improvisation to a great extent and therefore allows the musician to fully explore and elaborate on the raga) – is their first release in 11 years.  

“Ambi studied with me and has played and travelled with me. We have done some work together over the years, but haven’t released it to the public. Both of us have been caught up with other projects which is why we haven’t been able to. Post our live performance in Portugal when Ambi said, “Appa, we should release this multi-track as an album, I felt that it had come out well and thought we must go ahead with it,” says Dr Subramaniam when we catch him ahead of his departure to the US for performances.  

It’s been a proud moment for the renowned musician who says Ambi, who plays the violin, is taking his father, V Lakshminarayana’s legacy ahead. “His roots lie in my father’s style. He has his own interpretation and has added characteristics to it,” says Dr Subramaniam, who is currently training and performing with his granddaughter Mahati Subramaniam –daughter of Bindu Subramaniam – who recorded her first solo song in 2018.

The album from their recent joint performance in Portugal has songs with dark moods which differs from their previous tracks. According to the musicians, when it’s a multi-track, it’s possible to do a mix, and add characteristics to it – which is exactly what has been done with in this particular album.  

About the collaboration, Ambi says, “Live in Portugal is very special because it’s the first Carnatic album my dad and I are releasing together in over a decade. It’s been a long time since we had a chance to do a full album together and we’re very excited to share this album with everyone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp