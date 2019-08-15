Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam: Roshan Baig skips deposing before SIT again, cites health issues

He was last quizzed in IMA case in July and has been issued 5 notices since

Published: 15th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam seems to have no option but to wait for the appearance of disqualified Congress legislator R Roshan Baig. Baig has so far been issued notices by the SIT team five times and the last he was supposed to appear before the SIT was on Tuesday, but he gave it a miss.

SIT sources say Baig seems to be buying time, but they are helpless as he has been citing health problems.
“As a responsible citizen — and as he had promised to SIT — he is supposed to be cooperating with us for questioning. But we have only been getting medical certificates seeking more time. We have no option but to wait,” said a senior officer.

The last time Baig was detained for questioning was in July when he was quizzed for over nine hours.
He has been accused of receiving Rs 400 crore from IMA founder Mansoor Khan. “It is important for us to record his statement as Mansoor has named him as one of the beneficiaries. He seems to be buying time since the very first time we summoned him,” a senior officer said.

However, this time the SIT has not yet decided as to what date to issue for Baig to appear again.
According to some political leaders from other parties, it is not helplessness but intentional delay by the SIT team.

“If he is not guilty of receiving any money then why is he avoiding questioning? This is all because he has the backing of the same government which once was so persistent on handing over the case to CBI,” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, a victim of the IMA fraud Sajida Ali, a resident of Shivajinagar said, “When will we get our money back? How can SIT or the government let them hide under the garb of medical reasons?”
Baig, however, has maintained that he is not involved in the scam and his name has been dragged unnecessarily. “I will answer to the SIT and not the media” he said.

Sigh of relief for many
More than 250 employees of IMA heaved a sigh of relief with the High Court allowing them to handover the original documents to its employees. A DySP-level officer has been designated for the same. “We are happy that we are getting the originals back. We have been unemployed for almost three months now,” said Mamatha Gangadhar, one of the employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT IMA scam Roshan Baig
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp