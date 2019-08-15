IMA scam: Roshan Baig skips deposing before SIT again, cites health issues

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam seems to have no option but to wait for the appearance of disqualified Congress legislator R Roshan Baig. Baig has so far been issued notices by the SIT team five times and the last he was supposed to appear before the SIT was on Tuesday, but he gave it a miss.

SIT sources say Baig seems to be buying time, but they are helpless as he has been citing health problems.

“As a responsible citizen — and as he had promised to SIT — he is supposed to be cooperating with us for questioning. But we have only been getting medical certificates seeking more time. We have no option but to wait,” said a senior officer.

The last time Baig was detained for questioning was in July when he was quizzed for over nine hours.

He has been accused of receiving Rs 400 crore from IMA founder Mansoor Khan. “It is important for us to record his statement as Mansoor has named him as one of the beneficiaries. He seems to be buying time since the very first time we summoned him,” a senior officer said.

However, this time the SIT has not yet decided as to what date to issue for Baig to appear again.

According to some political leaders from other parties, it is not helplessness but intentional delay by the SIT team.

“If he is not guilty of receiving any money then why is he avoiding questioning? This is all because he has the backing of the same government which once was so persistent on handing over the case to CBI,” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, a victim of the IMA fraud Sajida Ali, a resident of Shivajinagar said, “When will we get our money back? How can SIT or the government let them hide under the garb of medical reasons?”

Baig, however, has maintained that he is not involved in the scam and his name has been dragged unnecessarily. “I will answer to the SIT and not the media” he said.

Sigh of relief for many

More than 250 employees of IMA heaved a sigh of relief with the High Court allowing them to handover the original documents to its employees. A DySP-level officer has been designated for the same. “We are happy that we are getting the originals back. We have been unemployed for almost three months now,” said Mamatha Gangadhar, one of the employees.