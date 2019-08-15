Need a ride? Now, connect with riders of same destination for hassle-free commute

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuting from one place to another can be a sticky situation in the city. With an aim to provide a solution for faster and cheaper mode of transport, Hitch Biker, an interactive ride-sharing app, connects the user with riders heading in the same direction as their destination.

Founded by Abhay Henry and Arun James, it started during Henry’s days in college when he realised that the concept of a flexible part-time stint was unavailable. He further went on to conceive the idea of building a platform which serve consumers and also provide them with a part-time job.

Hitch Biker was first launched in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru on August 7. The concept behind Hitch Biker is that, commuters can connect with riders within a 2-3 km radius whereas riders can register themselves on a subscription and avail the rides on a monthly basis after a certified verification. Henry says, “Hitch Biker allows riders to work at their own time and convenience. Users can reach their destination without a delay. It’s a transparent system which serves both sides.” Furthermore, Henry emphasises on how the platform was also built to connect individuals who can network with each other while they commute.

Given the couple of instances where platforms based around the similar concept have faced flak,

Henry says it is completely legal as the company does not collect a commission from the rider. “In case

of Hitch Biker, these are private vehicles which are being shared by the user and the rider recovers

his amount of maintenance beforehand. There is no profit that s/he makes,” he adds.

Each ride is billed keeping the basic amounts of maintenance required for the vehicle. “This ends up with the rider covering his/her costs along with no extra charges and a flexible work cycle,” he says. In the coming weeks, Hitch Biker aims to expand its presence with launches scheduled in Vellore and Hyderabad. The interactive ride-sharing platform has expanded its reach in the city with over 150 registrations within the first week of its launch. Henry says, “Bengaluru has always been familiar to these concepts, this gave us the edge after expanding from a difficult market like Chennai. We want to build a community and the city has certainly given a thumbs-up to us.”