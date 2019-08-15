‘Restore 19 lost lakes or create artificial ones’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to come out with a comprehensive scheme either to restore the 19 lakes that have disappeared in the city or to create artificial ones to compensate for them.

Expressing displeasure over no-compliance of the directives issued with regard to the “disappeared lakes” in June 2019, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz asked the state and the civic body to submit the comprehensive scheme within a month. “Both the state and the BBMP have not pointed out measures for restoration of those lakes,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the state government has submitted that it has given in-principle approval for appointment of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to study and restoration of lakes in city. The court has given two weeks time to the state government to issue necessary orders.