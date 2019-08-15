Woman biker wins laurels at global championship

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aishwarya Pissay from Banashankari has won the international off-road championship, FIM Baja World Cup 2019 Women’s Category in Hungary, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Pissay secured first position in the four-round championship with overall 65 points, whereas Rita Viera from Portugal came second with 61 points. The 23-year-old Pissay has been practising bike racing for five years. It was during her college days that she picked up this motorsport which made some raise their eyebrows over. “People also told me that it is not a thing that I should choose. But my motivation increased when I started participating in more rallies and races. With the support of sponsors, within a span of five years, I could win six national championships and two international championships,” tells Pissay.

This rider from TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, calls motorsport a serious sport, where riders are required to possess dedication, endurance and patience. She ensures that she is trained three days in a week at Big Rock Dirtpark in Kolar to improve her riding skills. Pissay also attends a performance lab on Cunningham Road for mental conditioning and nutrition care to make her fit for each race. “Meditation is my routine. It helps maintain my focus.”

While Pissay is one of the youngest motorsport persons in India to bag the international title, she says it is a delayed achievement when compared to riders from other countries. “I’m not really young in this field. But when we compare the situation in India, yes, I’m young. I think it’s absolutely a pride moment that I made a difference here and put India on the global motorsport. Just hope to see this change lead forward. I believe what I have done or what dignitaries like C S Santhosh has been doing is a hope to people. It definitely gives people hope that they can achieve outside the country and fly the tri-colour flag,” concludes Pissay, whose ultimate aim is to finish the Dakar Rally.