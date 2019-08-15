Home Cities Bengaluru

You feel the roads and not the drive

CM tells BBMP officials to fix potholes within 36-72 hrs of receiving plaints; but residents say it will fall on deaf ears once again

Published: 15th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rainfall, bad roads have become worse — new potholes have appeared and the existing one have become wider.BBMP officials seem to have forgotten the directions issued by the High Court and former Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara to maintain the roads and ensure that they are pothole-free. This is evident as many commuters meet with accidents, mainly because of potholes and uneven roads.

The issue of potholes has now caught the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He held a meeting with BBMP officials on Tuesday and pulled them up for the poor conditions of the roads. He directed the engineers to fix the potholes within 36-72 hours of receiving complaints, failing which the engineers and contractors concerned will be penalised.

But the residents of the city are not convinced. They assert that the instructions will fall on deaf ears once again. Besides they have come at a time when it is raining, giving the BBMP another reason not to attend to the problem.

“The BBMP does a shoddy job. It fills the potholes with construction debris or tar. No effort is made to ensure that the roads are safe. Due to this, potholes resurface with every downpour,” said Padma who commutes on Sarjapur Road.

“I have started getting lower back pain because of the bad roads. With the rain, the situation has become worse now. I fell off my two-wheeler and suffered grievous injuries. Had it been western countries, the corporation would have been sued. Here the corporation and officials get away even as people die after falling because of potholes,” said Trisha D, a commuter on Magadi Road.  

Bad roads are a worry not just for two-wheelers, but even for those using high-end cars. “City roads are not equipped for high-end cars. I feel the jerks even while sitting in my SUV when it goes over potholes. The government collects huge taxes, but, where does all the money go?” questions Suhaas K, a commuter on Bannerghatta Road.

Ravi Kumar Surpur, BBMP Special Commissioner, said there are a substantial number of potholes on major roads in the city. This is because of multiple reasons - heavy rainfall, strength of the road, number of vehicles plying, water stagnation and seepage, bad engineering and ongoing road works. “People can file their complaints online or through Sahaya App. It will be fixed within 72 hours,” he said.  

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said there is no count of the number of potholes in the city. However, to ensure that city is pothole free there is Rs 140 crore in Escrow account. So engineers cannot say there is dearth of funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP bengaluru potholes
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp