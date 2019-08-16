Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP plan on higher TDR runs into hurdles

BBMP had hoped that by increasing TDR, it can tempt people to part with their property and take up road widening work.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:47 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposal by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to increase Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) from the existing 2 to 3, has hit a hurdle, with government departments dragging their feet on the idea.

BBMP, though, is keen to implement the TDR proposal at the earliest because it wants to take up road developmental work, which it has assured councillors at the last BBMP council meeting.

“Since BBMP has no money to purchase private property, increasing TDR was the best solution. But now, no decision has been taken and the file is not ready. We want to rush through this so that the file is cleared at the first cabinet meeting,” said a BBMP official.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said the proposal needs clearance as the existing Town Planning Act will need to be amended. He said the urban development department has not yet prepared a cabinet note on it.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said the government is yet to take a decision on the proposal.
Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, BH Anil Kumar said it was a policy decision and all aspects were being looked into before any decision was taken.

TAGS
BBMP Transferable Development Rights
