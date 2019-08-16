Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrations galore: Students salute the forces, tie rakhi

Camaraderie and bonding at Independence Day celebrations

Published: 16th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students perform at the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds on Thursday; (top) a chopper showers flowers on the audience | shriram b n

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manekshaw Parade Ground turned into a riot of colours, a display of discipline, and venue for camaraderie, as Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan saw a simultaneous celebration. Many a student and uniformed personnel who marched, shared a sense of bonding after the parade competition. Students took up the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the defence and civil personnel.

Jayashree, who rallied her friends from class 9 of a BBMP school, Herohalli, was excited to take autographs of men and women in uniform. “Where else will we get a chance to freely interact with them,” said one of them. Similarly, groups of students were seen tying rakhis to personnel in uniform.

Earlier, the proceedings began with a helicopter showering petals on the ground as a mark of tribute to martyrs, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hoisted the tricoulour. This set the ceremonial commerations going. The Chief Minister then inspected the Independence Day parade in an open jeep,  after 24 contingents marched. During his speech, Yediyurappa made a mention of the victims of the recent deluge in parts of the state.

The audience gallery was filled with parents, government employees, senior officials, apart from retired defence personnel.  

Troupes comprised civil police, students from schools and institutes for visually challenged, Home Guards and dog squads.They marched in unison with coordinated leg movements, raising of hands, and word of command,which mesmerised the enthused spectators.
                                                                                                                    
Students danced away as sounds of ‘Jai Bheem’ reverberated while the defence personnel made everyone gasp  with six varieties of gymnastics (artistic, aerobic, acrobatic, tubling, trampoline and rhythmic) and an elaborate display of Kalaripayattu.

As many as 600 students also performed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to hark back on Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and peaceful protest. A team of civil police from Goa was also present.

Must make judicial system stronger: Chief Justice Oka
Stating that the citizens have great expectations from the judicial system, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said, “Let us take a pledge to strive hard to...ensure that the judicial system becomes stronger, more efficient and fiercely independent.” He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at High Court on Thursday. He said the freedom struggle gave us a robust and independent judiciary. “We have to maintain a fiercely independent judiciary. We have to work hard to give speedy justice.”

Celebrations at B’luru rly division
Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma inaugurated the Independence Day celebrations of the Bengaluru Division at the Railway Institute Grounds of Mahatma Gandhi Railway Colony. SWR Division along with South Eastern Railway Division won Efficiency Shields for Civil Engineering Construction in the railway week celebrations. Meanwhile, Kusum Latha Meena, Divisional President, South Women’s Railway Women’s Welfare Organization, distributed gifts to patients in the
Railway Hospital.

 

