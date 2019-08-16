Deadly dengue: Bengaluru hospitals play safe, stock up on platelets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rising number of dengue cases in the city and with the possibility of rising cases from flood-affected areas, government hospitals throughout the state are gearing up to stock up on platelets.

The health department has taken measures to ensure that there are sufficient single donor platelet machines in major government hospitals in the state. Blood banks are also updating their donors’ list to meet demand any time.

According to health department records, till July end there were around 1,700 platelet units stocked across Karnataka’s 224 registered blood banks. Of this, around 500 platelet units are in Bengaluru alone, in the 75 registered blood banks. One unit is equal to 350 ml.

“Platelets have a shelf life of only five days, after which they have to be thrown away. So while government hospitals and blood banks are keeping stock, preference is being given to single donor platelet system. Also, based on the demand, platelets are extracted from the blood donated by donors as and when required. Now, donors are also becoming aware of donating only platelets,” a health department official said.

Platelets are not required in all dengue cases, as is usually assumed. So, demand-based platelets are generated and supplied.Directions have been issued to all health centres to immediately inform major hospitals for blood and platelets so that they can be arranged.They have also been directed to keep stock ready on a daily basis. Directions have also been issued to keep medications ready, the official added.